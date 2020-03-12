City Council approves multiple project bids and retail licenses at latest meeting

The City of Craig's Council Chambers.

In another busy meeting Tuesday night inside the Craig Council Chambers, City Council members approved two business applications and two Parks and Recreation project bids as the calendar shifts into mid-March.

BUSINESS APPLICATIONS

First up on the agenda Tuesday night was a retail marijuana application by The Kind Castle. Located at 690 W. Victory Way, The Kind Castle hopes to hire between 16-18 local employees and is shooting for an opening of mid-June.

Council approved the retail license by a 5-1 vote with Councilman Tony Bohrer voting no. Councilman Paul James excused himself from the public hearing and voting for the Kind Castle, sighting his employment with another marijuana business in town.

Following the approval of the retail marijuana store license, Rocky Mountain Chuck Wagon owner Robert Howard made his case for a Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License at 300 South Highway 13 in Craig.

“We’re not going to be a bar with food; we’re going to be a restaurant that serves drinks,” Howard said to City Council. “We want to serve people good food and serve them a drink with their food.”

City Council unanimously approved the Chuck Wagon’s application, allowing the new, popular eatery to start serving drinks a good steak, burgers and chicken.

PARKS AND RECREATION

In an effort to jump-start pool projects before spring is officially here, City Council approved two bids requests for Parks and Recreation. Manager Ryan Dennison presented two bids – one from CEMS Sales & Service for a lap pool filtration system replacement, and one from Mid-America Pool Renovation for the wave pool resurfacing.

City Council approved the bid for the lap pool filtration system replacement from CEMS Sales & Service for $58,922.13. The project was originally budgeted for $60,000 by previous Parks and Recreation Director Dave Pike, so the project comes in below budget.

The Wave Pool Resurface bid of $335,960.00 from Mid-America Pool Renovation was the big-ticket item that caused quite a discussion.

According to Dennison, Parks and Rec sent out 12 bids for the resurfacing project, but received just one bid back.

“Obviously, we’re in a bit of a time crunch with the state when it comes to the wave pool,” Dennison said Tuesday night. “The plaster is failing, and other work needs done.”

Dennison said the budget for the project was $120,000, so the big of $335,960.00 comes in significantly higher than the allotted budget.

Councilman Tony Bohrer added that even if the city paid to just fix the issues that currently face the wave pool, it’s going to create more issues down the line.

“I just can’t see this, going and spending one hundred and seventy-five thousand, let’s say, to fix some patching and hope that the rest of it works when it’s beyond the years that they guarantee it anyway,” Councilman Bohrer said. “But I also have a hard time spending some three hundred and thirty thousand, too.”

Mayor Jarrod Ogden mentioned that the additional funds needed would be pulled from other areas within the city’s budget, such as the $250,000 set aside to purchase land, which has not been used at this time, and has not been planned to use.

“…We have those appropriations available, which is a little more than what we need,” Mayor Ogden said.

“…This is one of those quality of life actions that’s needed,” Mayor Ogden added.

