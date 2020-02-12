City council approves Craig recreational marijuana license for Rocky Mountain Cannabis

Craig City Council voted to approve a local retail marijuana license for Rocky Mountain Cannabis Tuesday night following a short public hearing session.

Councilman Paul James, who was recently hired by the company, sat out of the public hearing session and the council vote to approve the license.

“I’ve been stepping down from all the licensing things throughout this process while looking for a job, so I think it’s appropriate to avoid a conflict of interest,” Councilman James said.

Natalie Ricks, the owner of Rocky Mountain Cannabis, applied for the license last year and was on hand Tuesday night for the public session.

Rocky Mountain Cannabis — which will do business as Craig Cannabis, Inc. — currently has seven shops in the state of Colorado. The company has locations in Dinosaur, Ridgway, Gunnison, Trinidad, Georgetown and Fraser.

Ricks said the company is mainly on the Western Slope and is based out of Montrose. The company started in Ridgway and then moved to Gunnison, Dinosaur and Trinidad.

“We’ve already had the medical license approved, so now we’re hoping to get the recreational license approved,” Ricks said.

No community members in attendance opposed the approval of the license in the public hearing, leading Mayor Jarrod Ogden to move for a council vote.

With Councilman James sitting out, Councilman Chris Nichols made a motion to approve the retail marijuana license for Rocky Mountain Cannabis dba Craig Cannabis, Inc. Councilman Steve Mazzuca seconded the motion.

In a vote of 5-1, city council approved the license to Rocky Mountain Cannabis dba Craig Cannabis, Inc. Councilman Ryan Hess voted no on the issue.

HADLEY PUSHES FOR APPROVAL OF DELIVERY SERVICES

Prior to the public hearing and the vote on Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Craig Apothacary owner Shaun Hadley presented to city council a new feature allowed with in the marijuana industry in the state of Colorado.

Starting on Jan. 2, 2020, the state of Colorado passed a ruling that now allows medical marijuana deliveries to patients 21 and over. The ruling would need local approval, so Hadley made a case for Craig to be first on this Tuesday night.

“I would like to see Craig come up with some regulations for that,” Hadley said. “This would really help our home-bound customers who can’t get to our shop be able to receive their medicine.”

Hadley said that currently, home-bound customers have to hire an in-home caretaker to be able to go and do their shopping for them.

“It’s an unnecessary step that these customers shouldn’t have to take,” Hadley said.

Hadley added that city council could come up with its own regulations to monitor this new feature, or they could stick with the state laws, which require businesses that deliver to have a certain security vehicle, as well as video monitoring during deliveries.

“I would like to really see Craig in front of it at this time,” Hadley said. “To my knowledge, no municipality has worked on this yet, so it would be really cool to be one of the first, rather than one of the last. This will greatly help sick people with cancer, or those that are wheelchair-bound.”

Councilman James asked if the new feature was just for home-bound patients, but Hadley said it wasn’t.

“For me, that would be the biggest reason I would want this here,” Hadley said. “But under this ruling, you can deliver to anyone 21 years or older with a medical card. Recreational wouldn’t roll out until 2021, so medical would have a full year to establish itself.”

