City Council approves bid for curb, gutter and concrete improvements along 500 and 600 block of Taylor Street

City Council approved a bid to fix curb and gutters on the 500 and 600 block of Taylor Street.

Looking to improve curbs, gutters and concrete along the 500 and 600 block of Taylor Street, Craig City Council approved a bid of $149,200.05 to Anson Excavating & Pipe Tuesday night.

According to Road & Bridges Director Trevor Campbell, three bids were placed for the project. In the end, council awarded the bid to Anson Excavating & Pipe, keeping the project local.

“It’s nice to see this thing stay local,” Councilman Tony Bohrer said. “That’s important.”

In the past, curb and gutter improvement projects were bid out in a certain amount of linear footage, leading to spot repairs around town, according to Campbell. This year though, Campbell discovered that the 500 and 600 block of Taylor Street needed major drainage repairs, so that led to the large project.

“This area needs a full tear-out and redo,” Campbell said. “This will solve a big problem with drainage issue and standing water. Tree roots have torn out that curb and gutter big time in that area.”

Following the approval of the bid to Anson Excavating & Pipe, Campbell then asked City Council to approve the use of roughly $60,000 from the 2020 Capital Projects Funds to replace drainage pipes in the alley between Yampa Avenue and Russell Street from 5th and 6th Street.

Campbell told City Council that he wants to add some storm inlets in the alley and put in some 12-inch pipes, later asking the businesses in that area to tie their gutters into the storm drains. Campbell said Road & Bridge did something similar behind Samuelson True Value Hardware.

“There’s just some major drainage issues back there,” Campbell said. “I’m sure some of you guys have driven back there in the winter time. There’s some major icing and it turns into some pretty rough driving. There’s some pretty heavy foot traffic back there too with all the businesses.”

Campbell said the intent is to utilize some existing pipe that’s already underground in the area from an old storm inlet. Roughly 200 feet of pipe is in place that’s not being used.

Once the drainage project is complete, the alley would be repaved, according to Campbell.

Council unanimously approved the appropriation of the funds for the project.