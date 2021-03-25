City announces Whittle the Wood changes, entertainment lineup

After city council and the Mayor pushed for a larger budget for Whittle the Wood and its entertainment to snag a headliner band or performer, Craig Parks and Recreation seems to have come through in a big way.

Craig Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that Everclear will headline Whittle the Wood’s Saturday, June 26 performance at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Along with the ’90s alt-rock headliner band, Whittle the Wood’s Saturday performances will include local favorite Black Mountain Riot, and indie rock band The Verve Pipe. Gates will open on the 26th at 4 p.m. and the live music will kick off at 5 p.m.

Aside from the huge Saturday performance, Whittle the Wood’s carving event will kickoff on Wednesday, June 23 with a full day of carver set up and carving after the “Log of the Draw” is complete. The day-long event will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, June 24, the event will host its one-hour Quick Carve Competition, starting at 6:30 p.m. Each carver will have one hour, start to finish, to carve out a masterpiece. A live auction for the carvings will follow immediately after, starting at 7:30 p.m., before the popular Movie in the Park starts at 8:30 p.m. This year, the event will show “Onward.”

Friday, June 25 will be another busy day for Whittle the Wood, featuring live carving, arts & craft booths, the Bear River Young Life car show, “Preview in the Park” at 5 p.m., and then a live show featuring The Williams Brothers Band and the Robert Randolph Band.

The live music on Friday and Saturday will require a ticket to attend, which will help cover the costs of the bands and keep the event sustainable. Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, April 9 on the website http://www.whittlethewood.com .

Saturday, June 26, will open up to the community for free admission to the park for all of the carving activities, vendor booths, silent auction for chainsaw art, and the announcement of the 2021 Whittle the Wood Winners before the Saturday night headliner show.

For more information on Whittle the Wood, visit http://www.whittlethewood.com , and the event’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/whittlethewood .

