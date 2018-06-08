City aims to clear clutter of sale signs at corner of Victory Way and Finley Lane in Craig

CRAIG — The clutter of yard sale advertisements at the corner of West Victory Way and Finley Lane is a sure sign — or more frequently, more than a dozen signs — of summertime in Craig. The city hopes to clear the hodgepodge of papers, signs and boxes with a new addition to the corner — one large sign intended to advertise local yard sales in one place.

"I'm hoping we can really encourage people to utilize the sign. I think it's going to be easy, pretty user-friendly and easy for people to walk up and take a picture of the different yard sales,” said Craig City Councilwoman Andrea Camp. “I'm really hoping it will clean up that corner.”

People frequently advertise their yard sales on the corner, but often do not return to pick up their signs or boxes. These become trash, Camp added.

A large, magnetic map of Craig covers the back of the sign. Those hosting yard sales can pin a note card to the board with information about their yard sale, including their contact information, address and details of the sale. Then, they can pin the location of their yard sale onto the map.

"They can visually then see on the map, 'Oh, well, I can hit these three over here on the west end of town, and then, I can drive over here and hit these three.' That's what we're hoping for,” Camp said.

The side of the sign that faces West Victory Way proudly welcomes travelers to Colorado's Great Northwest with an image of the new community branding logo.

The idea for the beautification effort developed after Craig City Council heard a presentation on “13 Ways to Kill Your Community,” Camp said.

The sign was donated by Dale, Andrea and Dave Camp and John and Corrie Ponikvar. The Craig Chamber of Commerce helped with the design of the sign, and Earl Camp and Brent Barnes helped with the installation.