Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to hold general conference in early April

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will hold a general conference April 1-2. The conference is open to anyone who would like to know more about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Meetings will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days with an additional session at 6 p.m. April 1. The sessions will be broadcast from Salt Lake City and can be watched live from all Latter-Day Saints church buildings in the Northwest Colorado area, including the Craig chapel at 1295 W. Ninth St. and the Steamboat Springs chapel at 1155 Central Park Drive.

Speakers will include the Prophet of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson, as well as members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other worldwide leaders of the church.

Meetings will also be accessible on the church website at ChurchOfJesusChrist.org in real time and are being recorded for later viewing.