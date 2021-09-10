Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding blood drive Tuesday
The Moffat County Fairgrounds pavilion will be host to blood drive put on by a local congregation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Tuesday.
The blood drive will take place from noon to 5:45 p.m. Eligible donors are invited to give blood during that time, and can register ahead of time if they like by going to vitalant.org. They can also register at the site.
