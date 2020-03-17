CHSAA extends spring sports suspension to April 18

Moffat County High School's Tressa Otis battles with Delta during a 2019 game.

File Photo

Colorado High School Activities Association extended its current suspension of spring sports through April 18, in the ongoing response to slow the advance of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado.

The decision by CHSAA comes after Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday the state would be narrowing the minimum standards for public gatherings and extending the time frame to 30 days.

Spring sports had already been suspended through April 6. The suspension is now extended through April 18, according to a press release from the association.

“CHSAA encourages schools to set stricter standards on student gatherings outside of the high school,” according to a Tuesday afternoon press release from CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green.

Additionally, all CHSAA music events and the April 14 CHSAA Hall of Fame have been canceled. The CHSAA Legislative Council meeting, the state speech tournament and the Student Leadership Advisor U have been postponed indefinitely as well.

CHSAA Assistant Commissioner Bert Borgmann also asked schools to set stricter standards on student gatherings outside of school. The CHSAA office in Denver will also remain closed until March 30, with staff working remotely from home.

In Moffat County, nothing has changed since the initial announcement of the suspension, according to Moffat County Athletic Director Bobby Howard.

“Everything is still the same for us,” Howard said. “Coaches can still communicate via text and social media, and they can send the athletes workouts, but there’s not practices going on.”

The additional delay pushes a potential restart to spring sports late into the school year, which could lead to an abbreviated season.

“I think what it’s going to do is kind of weaken the sports,” Howard said. “A lot of the athletes, by that time of the year, are starting to be in their peak form. They will be behind the curve, and it will hurt athletes going for scholarships and opportunities past high school.

“The state is doing what they can right now,” Howard added. There’s no wrong move there. It’s just unfortunate for all involved.”

