CHSAA, CDPHE announces delay to start of Season B sports as statewide COVID cases rise

Moffat County student-athletes, coaches, and residents will have to wait at least three weeks for the the start of Season B sports, which has been delayed by the Colorado High School Activities Association following communication with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The delay to the start of Season B also affects the planned start of Seasons C and D, which have also been delayed.

With the delay in the start of Season B, CHSAA is proposing a Feb. 1 start date, with a proposed practice start date of Jan. 25. In addition, CHSAA, CDPHE and Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID Response Team plan to meet again in mid-January to continue the discussion around variances for Season B, and reassess COVID-19 data at that time, CHSAA said.

Season B includes the following sports:

Boys & Girls Basketball

Boys & Girls Skiing

Boys & Girls Wrestling

Girls Swim & Dive

Ice Hockey

Spirit

In a letter sent to CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green, CDPHE indicated that Season B would not be permitted to begin on Jan. 4, as had been scheduled on the CHSAA 2020-21 sports calendar. CDPHE added that no variances will be given to CHSAA sports at this time.

In the letter to CHSAA, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of the CDPHE wrote the following:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reached an all time high in terms of disease transmission both in Colorado and around the nation. The Colorado School of Public Health estimates that 1 in 40 Coloradans are currently infectious. Hospital admissions are steadily increasing, and the past six weeks have produced a significant increase in number of deaths statewide. With the Thanksgiving holiday just behind us and the impending December holiday festivals, we are very concerned that the rate of transmission will continue to increase,” Ryan wrote to CHSAA.

“At this time, we do not have enough information about what disease incidence and hospitalization capacity will look like in January, and therefore we are unable to make a determination regarding indoor high school athletics in Season B. Season B high school sports would operate based on the restrictions in the level of the Dial in the county in which the school resides. For counties in Level Red, this means no indoor group sports are authorized,” Ryan added.

“In addition, our top goal for the new year is to support a return to in-person learning. Season B sports are conducted mainly indoors during the colder months, which reduces the ability to assure social distancing. This in turn may further promote disease transmission at a time when we need to ensure the that students and teachers are protected and that in-person learning is the highest priority,” Ryan stated.

“We welcome ongoing conversation regarding the indoor requests at a future date as more schools safely open their indoor facilities for students.”

Specifics for each sport will be communicated upon variance approval from the CDPHE, and county health department and school districts will determine open gym policies, per state guidance.

