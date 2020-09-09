CHSAA Board of Directors unanimously votes to not reconsider 2020-21 sports calendar adjustments

Moffat County High School's Donnie Quick finds a gap and some yardage in the MCHS Homecoming football game.

Andy Bockelman

Hope for a possible fall high school football season latest just two days.

On Tuesday night, the Board of Directors of the Colorado High School Activities Association unanimously voted to not reconsider any adjustments to the 2020-21 sports calendar, which was originally approved Aug. 4.

Tuesday’s meeting was called due to comments from Governor Jared Polis on Tuesday when Polis spoke out on high school football, according to The Denver Post, saying, “We want to work with (CHSAA). If their board moves forward and wants to propose a fall season for CHSAA football, we would be thrilled to work with them to make that happen for the districts that are ready to go.”

Following Tuesday’s decision, no changes will occur to the calendar, according to a press release from CHSAA.

During the discussion, the Board as a whole noted that:

The safety, physical and emotional well-being of Colorado student’s participants must be at the forefront of every decision.

Diverse educational return-to-learn models exist throughout the state, and they must not be undermined.

Students have already integrated into non-traditional participation opportunities in the rural and metro areas.

There are Title IX and gender representation issues around any reconsideration of the approved calendar.

“We understand that our school communities would like to return to all levels of normalcy,” said Troy Baker, the President of CHSAA’s Board of Directors, and who is the athletic director at Buena Vista High School. “We listened to all parties and the voices of our membership resonated strongly to support the plan as approved in August. The plan aligns with the CHSAA mission. All students have an opportunity to play a season during the 2020-21 school year.”

Said Richard Hargrove, the superintendent of Springfield Schools, and a member of the Board of Directors: “We are focused on getting school started and running smoothly, as well as handling all the issues of running a school district and trying to have that be as normal as possible. We do not want to travel. The biggest thing for me in the end is that we have continued to move the goalposts, and every time we turned around, we had something else we had to adjust to.

“The discussion last night amplified that there was another potential goalpost movement,” Hargrove continued. “We have already developed a calendar that addresses the concerns of health officials, and gives all students a season and a chance to participate. We need to move forward with that plan.”

The Board of Directors says it remains committed to being responsive to community members and appreciate their feedback, outreach, and input throughout this process. CHSAA will continue to meet regularly with the Governor’s staff, COVID-19 Response Team, and educational and health officials to implement the 2020-21 Activities Calendar.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com