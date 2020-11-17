Christmas 4 Kids asks community for help as funding is down heading into holiday season

Like many non-profits in Moffat County this year, funding is down for Christmas 4 Kids heading into the holiday season, according to Connections 4 Kids Director Betsy Overton.

Knowing that funding is down, Overton is pleading the community for help this Christmas.

“This year we had to cut how much each kid qualifies for,” Overton said. “In years past, when people applied, they could be up to 185 percent of poverty. This year, we had to lower that to 150 percent of poverty.”

Overton added that due to a lack of funding, Christmas 4 Kids had to lower the age range from newborn through 14 years old to newborn through 12 years old.

“We’ll be handing out fewer gifts this year, unless we see an uptick in donations, either through the Holiday Drive, or through directing funding through Moffat County United Way,” Overton said.

Overton added that Christmas for Kids is open to toy donations or monetary donations through the Holiday Drive.

The Holiday Drive will be held at Centennial Mall Dec. 3-4 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will help benefit the Interfaith Food Bank, Christmas 4 Kids, Christmas 4 Seniors, and Open Heart Advocates.

To be eligible for Christmas 4 Kids, families must fill out an application. Applications are now available at Love Inc., located at 656 School Street. Hours of operation for applications are the following:

Mondays: 9 a.m. to Noon, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to Noon

Wednesdays & Thursdays: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays: 9 a.m. to Noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Christmas 4 Kids program is brought to families in need through the generous donations from the citizens of the Moffat County community, in conjunction with the KRAI Holiday Drive and United Way.

Applications must be completed and returned to Love, Inc. by Dec. 1.

Toys will be distributed to families on Dec. 14, Overton added.

