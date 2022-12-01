Christmas 4 Kids applications open as 24th annual Holiday Drive gets underway

Families who need help bringing gifts to their kids for the holidays can apply to receive support from Christmas 4 Kids, a program that provides new and age-appropriate gifts for eligible families for the holidays.

Applications are still being accepted for assistance and low-income families are encouraged to apply.

Applications are available at Love, Inc., in Craig and must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 5, to qualify for assistance. There is an income restriction of no more than 150% area median income and families must provide additional qualifying information as part of the application.



The staff at Love, Inc. is practiced at managing client intake and can help families navigate the application process. Anyone who is interested can simply stop by the Love, Inc. office at 656 School St. no later than Monday.

Christmas 4 Kids has been in Craig for many years, though the program has been organized by Connections 4 Kids for the past eight.

Betsy Overton, the director for Connections 4 Kids, said the community has been extremely generous over the years in keeping the program going. Overton said that as long as there is funding and the community is willing to keep supporting the event, it will continue to serve families.

The number of families who participate varies from year to year, so organizers never know how many families to expect. Regardless, they will fill all eligible requests they receive.

Connections 4 Kids staff and board members are pitching in this week at the 24th Annual Holiday Drive to gather donations and presents to fill all requests.

The Holiday Drive is held at the Centennial Mall in Craig from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 2. Community members can bring donations of new toys or monetary donations to support local families.

Items that are always in need are Legos, sports balls, dolls, baby toys, trucks and cars, and any new toys that are suitable for children from birth to age 12. Overton said that any monetary donations will be used to purchase additional gifts in order to fill the requests.

For questions about Christmas 4 Kids applications call or stop by Love, Inc. at 970-826-4400. To donate or support Christmas 4 Kids contact Betsy Overton at 970-824-1081.