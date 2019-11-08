Christian bookstore Blessing opens in Craig

A new shop in Craig offers good reads and plentiful family activities.

Blessing LLC, a Christian bookstore, recently opened for business at 2023 W. Victory Way.

Besides faith-based reading, the shop also sells a variety of Christian apparel and hot drinks such as coffee, cocoa and tea.

The store also hosts Kids Day, with snacks and activities such as “Fortnite” from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Regular store hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit blessingllc.net or Facebook.com/blessingllc or call Robert Munoz at 970-457-0072.