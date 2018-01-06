Chimney fire flares up Saturday in Moffat County

Emergency personnel responded to a chimney fire Saturday afternoon in Moffat County about seven miles west of Craig.

The call came in shortly after 3 p.m. and was reported as a possible blaze at a residence on Moffat County Road 81 along US Highway 40.

Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Memorial Regional Health were on the scene.

Residents of the home were safely outside of the house when responders arrived. They had reported being outside and seeing flames come out of the chimney from a fire in their wood-burning stove and were concerned it was out of control, though Fire Chief KC Hume said firefighters determined the situation was not an emergency situation.