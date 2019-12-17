Children involved in weekend domestic violence incident

A Craig man is facing serious felony and misdemeanor charges related to a domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Hector Chacon-Sanchez, 31, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 14 on two felony charges of second degree assault with a weapon, and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence per se, driving under the influence of liquor, domestic violence, child abuse, and harassment.

Hector Chacon-Sanchez / Courtesy Photo Moffat County Jail

Chacon-Sanchez, Hector

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer Gonzalez, police responded to a trailer park in Craig after a victim advised dispatch a man was intoxicated and had injured at least one person in the face with a knife.

After arriving and conducting a safety sweep of the area, police began interviewing the victims and witnesses who saw what happened. The victims said Chacon-Sanchez threw a tantrum in front of several children and grabbed a victim by wrist, hurting them and possibly choking them during the incident.

“At this time, I could see several red scratches to (redacted) neck and throat area,” police said in the affidavit.

Police said they continued interviewing witnesses while they searched for Chacon-Sanchez in the area. That’s when they heard further testimony that Chacon-Sanchez was pushed into the kitchen area during the altercation when he “grabbed two knives and was waiving them around,” according to the affidavit.

Police said no severe injuries were reported after EMS arrived to check everyone out. Police tried to find out who grabbed the knives first, but witnesses “seemed unsure,” according to the affidavit, and were “unsure exactly when they got cut by the knives and didn’t feel it until later. Both…had small cuts to their chin area consistent with being cut. The small cuts did not appear to be deep and were not excessively bleeding.”

Police soon caught up with Chacon-Sanchez during a felony traffic stop on Mack Lane, but the affidavit said Chacon-Sanchez denied getting into a physical altercation with his family members, but soon admitted to pushing at least one person down when questioned. Police said they also smelled the odor of alcohol on Chacon-Sanchez’s person, so they said Chacon-Sanchez agreed to voluntary roadside maneuvers, which Chacon-Sanchez did not perform to officers’ satisfaction.

“Hector did not perform satisfactory on these maneuvers like a sober person would,” police said in the affidavit.

Chacon-Sanchez was booked into the Moffat County Jail on Saturday, Dec. 14 and was issued a $2,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Moffat County courtroom 2M Jan. 7 at 11 a.m.