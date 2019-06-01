Child sex crime reported to Craig police Thursday: On the Record — May 30

Craig Police Department

Thursday, May 30

4:01 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call.

7:01 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call.

12:37 p.m. At Craig Taxi, police responded to a theft call.

1:46 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

3:58 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

6:32 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a harassment call.

10:06 p.m. On the 400 block of Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 69 calls for service on Thursday.

Editor’s note: Craig police were not immediately available Friday, May 31 to provide additional details on the Thursday’s, May 30 incidents.

