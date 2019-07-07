Chevron provides $25K in STEM scholarship funding donation to CNCC

Chevron representatives Mikel Wiley and Kelly Brown present the CNCC Foundation with a check for $25,000 to fund scholarships for students entering Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) fields. Receiving the check are CNCC President Ron Granger and CNCC Foundation Director Sue Samaniego.

Courtesy Photo

RANGELY — Colorado Northwestern Community College recently received a $25,000 donation from Chevron. The funds are to support scholarships, primarily in STEM-related subjects, as well as subjects that support economic development in the region, according to a CNCC news release.

Since 2008, Chevron has donated more than $225,000 to the CNCC Foundation in support of its programs and scholarships.

During the 2018-2019 academic year, 14 students received scholarships of $2,000 each from this fund, studying in CNCC programs including dental hygiene, science, early childhood education, nursing, agriculture science, psychology, mathematics and systems engineering.

The application period for this year’s Chevron Scholarships will open this fall.

“Chevron has been a true partner in providing affordable, quality educational opportunities in northwestern Colorado,” said Sue Samaniego, CNCC Foundation director, in the release. “Their donations have supported so many student scholarships over the years and thanks to matching opportunities from the Colorado Department of Education and Pinnacol Assurance, CNCC has been able to leverage these dollars to provide even more scholarship opportunities for our students. We are so grateful for Chevron’s support.”