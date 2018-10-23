Cheryl Arnett: Library important to so many

This morning my husband and I made our weekly visit to the Moffat County library. I couldn't help but notice the people there.

My husband, 74 years old, reads almost a novel a day (it takes me much longer to get through my books). The library is a rich source of new releases and older collections of books he has not yet read. I don't know what he would do without it!

Another frequent visitor I observed is a beloved member of our community who happens to be handicapped. I often see him there using the internet. He was a bit early, arriving before the doors opened, and was nervously pacing waiting to enter. I'm certain his visits are part of a routine he counts on.

Yet another person I frequently see there is one of our community elders. She was there this morning. A staff member assisted her as she took her usual place at a computer station. She is working at the library on a project in conjunction with the Museum of Northwest Colorado. Using the library technology, she is sifting through decades of local newspapers to locate obituaries, which she prints and organizes in researchable volumes that are becoming part of the local library collection. She told me students, as well as other community members, have used them to research their family history. The project not only helps our community, it gives her days a purpose and fills her with joy.

Of course, there is rarely a trip when a child is not present, as there was today, selecting a precious picture book to take home and treasure, building a love for reading. Some days, there are many preschoolers gathered with parents for a story time presentation. Literacy begins early, and a love for reading is easily nurtured in a library full of children's books!

Perhaps you, too, use the library. But maybe you do not … Either way, please understand how very important it is to so many people in our community. It is much more than a building full of books. The hours have already been cut … please make sure this valuable and cherished resource remains a part of our town.

Vote 'yes' on 1A

Cheryl Arnett

Craig