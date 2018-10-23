Craig Police Department

Monday, Oct. 22

8:31 a.m. In Craig, officers with the Craig Police Department attempted to make a warrant arrest.

8:46 a.m. In Craig, officers received and are investigating a Safe2Tell report.

8:48 a.m. In Craig, officers received and are investigating a Safe2Tell report.

8:56 a.m. In Craig, officers received and are investigating a Safe2Tell report.

9:11 a.m. On the 500 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a crash between a black car and a gray SUV. There were no injuries, and neither vehicle was blocking the road. One driver was issued a citation.

10:38 a.m. In Craig, officers received and are investigating a Safe2Tell report.

1:17 p.m. In Craig, officers received and are investigating a Safe2Tell report.

2:41 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, a wallet was found and turned over to officers for safekeeping at the Public Safety Center.

2:53 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report that a man had stolen a handicap scooter and was heading down Pershing Street. The nearby store was contacted and said they were not missing a scooter.

3:00 p.m. In Craig, officers received and are investigating a Safe2Tell report.

4:27 p.m. On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report that a man with blue-gray eyes and red hair, wearing blue sweatpants and a ball cap, was stealing bottles of perfume. The incident is under investigation.

6:48 p.m. On the 3600 block of Juniper Place, officers are investigating a report that a handgun was reported as stolen from a vehicle.

10:24 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, a caller reported receiving harassing text messages. Upon investigation, officers learned the incident was a prank between all parties involved.

11:56 p.m. On the 1300 block of West Victory Way, officers arrested a 39-year-old Craig woman on a warrant from another agency.

Editor's Note: Craig Press spoke with the school resources officers about a recent increase in the number of Safe2Tell reports, and learned that educational activities, along with greater access to the Safe2Tell app on students’ iPads, have resulted in an increase in the use of the resource. Safe2Tell reports can range from name calling to more serious complaints. Regardless, each report is investigated. With regard to the recent incidents, there were no threats to school safety, and other concerns are being addressed appropriately.