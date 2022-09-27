Chaos Ink prints up new Bulldog gear for Moffat County homecoming

Bulldog gear is lined up on the print press for Moffat County homecoming 2022 at Chaos Ink in Craig.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Local screen printing shop Chaos Ink has fresh Bulldog gear hot off the press just in time for Moffat County’s homecoming this week.

The special homecoming line is something Chaos took on in addition to its existing customer orders, which already keeps the shop’s staff busy. Owner Jeremy Browning said staff is working hard to get the new Bulldog merchandise printed, so it will be ready to start selling Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Chaos has four new Bulldog designs that will be printed on a variety of styles of T-shirts and hoodies.

“We’ll definitely have four designs,” Browning said. “We’ll potentially have five because some items go well with different designs.”

The new bulldog gear has sizes for all ages, even down to shirts for toddlers and onesies for infants.

“I noticed that other places that sell Bulldog gear don’t sell it for the munchkins,” Browning said, adding that it prompted the shop to start designing merchandise for the whole family.

The shop will be open every day during the week for people to come and purchase Bulldog wear. Chaos usually sees a big rush of local customers after school from 3-5 p.m. when people pick their children up from school.

Browning said that when someone goes out to the homecoming games, it is cool to see the students representing Moffat County, and he hopes the special line of merchandise will have a positive ripple in the community in more ways than one.

Moffat County High School is looking to replace the scoreboard for the football field and purchase a scoreboard for the soccer field with the help of local sponsorships, and Browning said he’d like for a portion of the proceeds to go toward that project.

“That’s the cool thing about small businesses,” Browning said. “People know when they spend money in the community, it goes back into the community. And people in Craig and Steamboat are so loyal to local businesses.”

Chaos Ink is truly a homegrown local business.

It’s been open since Browning and his wife, Cyme, purchased Chaos from the previous owners in 2004. Additionally, both Browning and his wife graduated from Moffat County High School. He remembers decorating floats and being in the homecoming parade as a youth.

“I was way into homecoming,” Browning said. “I always loved the fall. I played soccer. I loved being out in the crisp fall air and being on the soccer float.”

Now, Chaos has 17 staff members and a following that extends across the country. Browning said Chaos has regular returning customers from Texas and California, many of whom used to live in Craig and have relocated.

“It’s crazy. In the beginning, it was me and my wife and one high school kid who only worked after school,” Browning said.