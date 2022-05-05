Challenge issued: Adopt a highway

The Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrot Heads poses for a group photo while cleaning up Colorado Highway 318 in spring 2021.

Courtesy photo

The Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrot Heads joined the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program in 2011 to clean up trash on Colorado Highway 318.

The group started by adopting miles 19-21 and then added miles 17-19 in 2020. They selected that stretch because they love spending time in this area of Moffat County with Gates of Lodore entrance to Dinosaur National Monument, Irish Canyon and near Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge.

For the program, the group spends a weekend in the spring and one in the fall cleaning up the highway and camping at Crook Campground. Now, some of the Parrot Heads are challenging other groups and individuals to get involved cleaning up trash from the roadways around Craig and Moffat County.

“We would like to challenge other organizations, groups, families, friends, etc., to adopt a stretch of highway close to Craig on Highways 13 and 40, and remind those with designated adoption agreements to get out and pick up trash in those areas,” group member Janele Husband said via email.

Anyone interested in the Adopt-A-Highway program should go online to http://www.CoDot.gov/programs/adopt-a-highway for more information about about the program, safety videos, and an online form for requesting to adopt a portion of highway.