CenturyLink, Verizon experiencing outages in Craig
CenturyLink and Verizon Wireless are currently experiencing outages in Craig and Moffat County Thursday afternoon.
According to a representative from CenturyLink, the outage could last well into the evening hours and that residents shouldn’t expect their internet to be back up and running for at least six hours.
It’s unclear at this time what has caused the outages.
This is a developing story.
