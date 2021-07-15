Centro Colorado enrolling youngsters in free program
Centro Colorado’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs are now enrolling children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, as well as pregnant women in Craig.
A release from the organization promotes Head Start as “a federally funded program serving income eligible children and families.”
“Head Start promotes school readiness through the provision of education, health, nutrition and other social services,” the release reads.
To apply, visit cdlf.org or call 970-822-8606.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Centro Colorado enrolling youngsters in free program
Centro Colorado’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs are now enrolling children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, as well as pregnant women in Craig.