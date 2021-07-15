Centro Colorado enrolling youngsters in free program





Centro Colorado’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs are now enrolling children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, as well as pregnant women in Craig.

A release from the organization promotes Head Start as “a federally funded program serving income eligible children and families.”

“Head Start promotes school readiness through the provision of education, health, nutrition and other social services,” the release reads.

To apply, visit cdlf.org or call 970-822-8606.