Census data shows moderate decline in Moffat County population

The 2020 U.S. Census showed a continuing shift in population from rural to urban areas in the state.

Data released by the United States Census Bureau this morning says that Moffat County experienced a 3.8% decrease in population since 2010, meaning that 503 people have left the northwest corner of Colorado.

Other rural counties in this part of the state faced similar drops; Rio Blanco county lost 137 people and Jackson County lost 15. Nextdoor Routt, however, saw an increase of 1,320 people, a 5.6% jump compared to population numbers from 2010. In contrast, urban counties like Jefferson, Denver and Adams Counties saw significant rises in population growth and density. Denver County alone gained 115,364 people in the last decade, putting their population 19.2% higher than it was ten years ago.

“We are excited to reach this milestone of delivering the first detailed statistics from the 2020 Census,” acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin said in a press release. “We appreciate the public’s patience as Census Bureau staff worked diligently to process this data and ensure it meets our quality standards.”

Data from the census represents where people were living as of April 2020. Census data shows that 75% of Moffat County’s population is over 18 years old.

Overall, the state of Colorado’s population increased by over 744,000 people. Population density within Moffat County remained stagnant, but housing within the county has decreased along with population. In 2010, there were 6,196 housing units in Moffat County, but that number dropped by 105 units over the last decade. This differs great from the state as a whole, which saw an increase in housing by 12.6%.

“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west. However, as we’ve been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to,” Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau, said in the press release. “This decline is evident at the local level where around 52% of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.”

Racially, the population of Moffat County remains predominantly white, with 81.8% of Census takers identifying as white, compared with 82.7% a decade ago. 16% of the county identified as Hispanic or Latino, while in 2010 that number was 14.4%. In 2020, 0.6% identified as Black or African American, 1.2% identified as American Indian and Alaska Native, 0.4% identified as Asian and two people identified as Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander.

This differs from the national trends, particularly in more urban areas, where large cities and the population of the U.S. as a whole diversified and became more multi-racial.