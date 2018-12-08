Cell phone panic alarm leads to arrest of sex-assault suspect in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION — Police in Colorado arrested a Utah man on sexual assault charges after responding to a panic alarm from a cell phone activated by a juvenile male.

KJCT-TV reports that when Grand Junction officers traced the alarm Thursday, they found the man and juvenile in a car.

The juvenile told police he thought he had arranged a meeting on a social media with a 13- or 14-year-old male. When the juvenile went to meet him, an adult was there who called him by name and told him to get in the car.

Police arrested 47-year-old Aaron Scott Smith on charges including sexual assault on a child, internet luring and kidnapping.

Jail records didn't indicate whether Smith had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Police didn't say where in Utah he was from.