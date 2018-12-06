Celebration of Light shines over Craig, honoring lost loved ones

CRAIG — The sky above town was filled with the light of paper lanterns on Wednesday, Dec. 5 in the annual Celebration of Light held by Northwest Colorado Health with support from Grant Mortuary.

For starters, participants enjoyed homemade soups and chili, cakes and cookies, while children were entertained by decorating cookies and Christmas ornaments.

Then Chaplain Sandy Beran told her story of loss and what moves her to work to provide comfort to families through the Home Health and Hospice program. She then gave a blessing before introducing Northwest Colorado Health staff.

Hospice nurses took turns reading the poem “We Remember Them.”

Families were invited to go outside where each group was given a free paper lantern and provided help in lighting it. The flames filled each delicate globe with hot air allowing them to rise up in honor of loved ones gone, but not forgotten.

They arrived together all with a sense of loss to celebrate light and life.

Editor’s Note: The holidays are not happy for everyone, and can be a difficult time for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. If you or anyone you know is struggling at this time there is help. Call for free the local Crisis Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-207-4004; the statewide 24/7 warmline that helps people talk through their concerns with someone who cares; or if texting is more comfortable use the 24/7 text line by sending TALK to 38255.

