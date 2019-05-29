 Celebrate Recovery car wash June 1 | CraigDailyPress.com

Celebrate Recovery car wash June 1

News | May 29, 2019

Craig Press Staff

Celebrate Recovery will host is having a fundraiser car wash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Cook Ford.

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-based 12 step program that meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at The Journey at First Baptist.

For more information, call 972-890-1563.

