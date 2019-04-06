Celebrate National Library Week, One Book Colorado, more events at Moffat County Libraries

Moffat County Libraries will host a bounty of book events throughout the month.

Among the upcoming events:

• National Library Week, April 7 to 13 — As part of other programs, the library will be serving cookies during business hours.

• Week of the Young Child, April 8 to 12 — Children are invited to participate in the Literacy Character Scavenger Hunt, with prizes available for participants.

• One Book Colorado, April 8 to 22 — Families with a 4-year-old child can come into the library to pick up their free copy of this year's winning children's book from the statewide program. Among the nominated books, the winner of which will be announced April 8 are “Pig the Pug,” “Penguins Love Colors” and “Penguinaut!”

• Children's bookstore, April 8 to 22 — The library is participating in online book fairs and will receive 30% of every purchase during the book fair and 15% at all other times.

• Silent auction, starts April 8 — An ongoing silent auction will be available with something for everyone. Bidders must register with or call the library to get started. Updates on closing dates will be available on Facebook.

• MRH Health Fair, 8 a.m. to noon April 13 — Library staff will host a booth at the annual Memorial Regional Health event.

• Literacy Carnival, 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 23 — Library staff will be part of the event at Sandrock Elementary School.

• National Children's Book Week, April 29 to May 5 — Children of all ages can pick up a page to draw their favorite book's cover, which library staff will use to create a community wall display.

For more information on upcoming events, visit Facebook.com/moffatcountylibraries.