Celebrate National Library Week at Moffat County Library

CRAIG — The Moffat County Library offers more than just library books.

In celebration of National Library Week next week, the Craig branch will highlight other services the library provides during daily open houses, and the library will have cookies and tea available from noon to 2 p.m. daily next week.

"We want to let people know it's more than checking out fiction books," said Tania Bode, a library assistant in charge of programming.

The library offers a number of opportunities for entertainment and education, even for those who are not keen on burying their noses in a book.

A library card can get patrons a Colorado State Parks pass for a week at a time.

In May, the Craig branch will kick off its summer kids reading program, which offers incentives for children who read.

Recommended Stories For You

Online, parents can access Tumble Books, which has animated and interactive e-books that help children improve math and reading skills. The library's web portal also allows library cardholders to access EBSCO databases, which can be used to learn life skills, such as car repair, as well as conduct academic research. Patrons can also download audiobooks and e-books on the go.

Librarians are also encouraging patrons to venture into the non-fiction shelves.

"We have books about learning to play instruments. Any kind of hobby you can imagine is probably in there somewhere," Bode said. "You can educate yourself on any topic at the library."

Library patrons of all ages can also complete a word search to enter an April 30 drawing and a chance to win local author Jessica Prater’s book “The Traitor’s Crux.”

Next week, the library will also kick off its participation in One Book 4 Colorado. Every 4-year-old in the state is eligible to receive a free book. Books will be available in English and Spanish.

Three books, "Penguins Love Colors," "A Pet for Fly Guy" and "Groovy Joe Dance Party Countdown" are in the running for the One Book giveaway. Voters selected their favorite book in December, and the winner will be announced Monday.

The library will also host two special Story Times highlighting One Book 4 Colorado at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 12. Staff will read children this year's selection, as well as some past favorites that were given to children as part of the One Book program.

Parents can pick up the free book at the library during regular hours from April 9 to 23, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Celebrate Kids Fest in Centennial Mall.