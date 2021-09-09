CDPHE: Vaccinated employees not required to quarantine after exposure
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is telling employers that vaccinated employees do not need to quarantine after an exposure to COVID-19 as long as it has been two weeks since their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This applies to employees who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive. CDPHE also advises that exposed (fully vaccinated) employees should wear a mask for 14 days after the exposure and to get a COVID-19 test 3-5 days after he or she is exposed — even if no symptoms appear.
If he or she tests positive, which can happen in rare breakthrough cases, the employee should isolate for at least seven days. The CDPHE recommends vaccines even for those who have already had the virus in order to help prevent spread and reduce the risk of variants, such as the Delta variant.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
CDPHE: Vaccinated employees not required to quarantine after exposure
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is telling employers that vaccinated employees do not need to quarantine after an exposure to COVID-19 as long as it has been two weeks since their last…