CDPHE: Vaccinated employees not required to quarantine after exposure

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is telling employers that vaccinated employees do not need to quarantine after an exposure to COVID-19 as long as it has been two weeks since their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This applies to employees who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive. CDPHE also advises that exposed (fully vaccinated) employees should wear a mask for 14 days after the exposure and to get a COVID-19 test 3-5 days after he or she is exposed — even if no symptoms appear.

If he or she tests positive, which can happen in rare breakthrough cases, the employee should isolate for at least seven days. The CDPHE recommends vaccines even for those who have already had the virus in order to help prevent spread and reduce the risk of variants, such as the Delta variant.