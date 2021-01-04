CDPHE notifies Moffat County that it will remain in Safer at Home: Level Orange

Moffat County Public Health



Moffat County will remain in Safer at Home: Level Orange following a notification from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Monday afternoon.

The decision to keep Moffat County in Level Orange by CDPHE allows the county to continue its mitigation plan, which was submitted Dec. 14 by the Board of Public Health and approved by the state on Dec. 17.

According to the official mitigation plan that was submitted, Moffat County’s Board of Health presented 15 community-wide mitigation effort topics.

Moffat County’s Board of Health listed the 5 Star State Certification Program, which they want to roll out in Moffat County by Jan. 12. The 5 Star State Certification Program was previously put into effect in Mesa County. At this time, Moffat County does not qualify for the 5 Star State Certification Program, but Public Health Director Kari Ladrow added that having the program available to them should add extra incentive to the community to come together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Board of Public Health also said in their mitigation plan that they would cancel and prohibit all indoor events until Jan. 12, set last call for bars which serve food at 10 p.m., and adopt and enforce the state’s mask mandate as part of the public health order.

Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow is scheduled to present Tuesday morning at the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting, discussing where the county is at with its mitigation plan.

Currently, Moffat County has 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the community as of Monday, Jan. 4, which is a significant decrease in the last week or so. In total, Moffat County has 654 confirmed COVID cases with 22 deaths.

