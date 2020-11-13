CDPHE moves Moffat County to Safer at Home Level Yellow phase following sharp rise in cases

In an expected move, the Moffat County Board of Health was notified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) that it was moving the county down to Safer‐at‐Home Level Yellow Friday afternoon.

This move comes after two weeks of increasing positive COVID‐19 cases and hospitalizations. Currently 147 Moffat County residents have tested positive, three remain hospitalized, three in the past week have been transferred to higher levels of care, and two people have died. The effective date of the move will be Wednesday, November 18 at 8 a.m., according to Public Health.

“While the county’s incidence rates are aligned with Public Health Order 20-36 COVID-19 Dial Level Orange, we have decided that a gradual implementation of restrictions is suitable at this time,” said CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan in a letter to the Moffat County Board of Health. “As such, CDPHE is moving Moffat County to COVID-19 Dial Level Yellow. CDPHE also reserves the right to move the county to a more restrictive level at any point should circumstances warrant more aggressive sector restrictions.”

With the move to Safer at Home Level Yellow, all variances previously approved by CDPHE are removed. The County is subject to the restrictions set by the State for Safer at Home Level Yellow. Additionally, the county is not currently eligible to apply for any variances at this time due to the current positivity rate.

If the positivity rate does not decrease, CDPHE could move the county to an even more restrictive level including Safer at Home Level Orange. This will further restrict occupancy and gathering size. Conversely, if virus transmission returns to Protect Our Neighbors (PON) status, Moffat County will be eligible to return into PON.

Dial Metrics Native 11.2.20

