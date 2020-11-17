CDPHE changes mind, moves Moffat County to Safer at Home Level Orange, effective Wednesday

Just four days after moving Moffat County to Safer at Home Level Yellow, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced a change Tuesday afternoon, moving Moffat County to Safer at Home Level Orange, effective Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Level Orange is a more restrictive level than what the state originally intended to mandate for Moffat County. The State notified the County Tuesday morning that given the continued increase in positive cases and hospitalizations, Moffat County must move to Safer at Home Level Orange.

“Given the continued and rapid increase in incidence rates in Moffat County and across the State, we have decided that the implementation of COVID-19 Dial Level Orange is more suitable at this time,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE Executive Director, in a letter to the Moffat County Board of Public Health. “CDPHE also reserves the right to move the county to a more restrictive level at any point should circumstances warrant more aggressive sector restrictions.”

With the rapid increase of COVID‐19 cases in the county, Moffat County has reached community spread/transmission, according to Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control identifies community spread as people who are infected with the virus do not know how they became infected. It is recommended that when out in public, you assume that anyone you interact with is positive for COVID.

If the positivity rate does not decrease in Moffat County, CDPHE could move the county to an even more restrictive level, including Stay at Home.

That potential move into Stay at Home would further restrict occupancy and gathering sizes. Conversely, if virus transmission returns to Protect Our Neighbors (PON) standard, Moffat County will be eligible to return into PON.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com