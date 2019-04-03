CDOT to begin reconstruction, widening project on Colorado Highway 13 next week

Travelers north of Craig should be ready to navigate a cone zone beginning Monday, April 8, as Colorado Department of Transportation begins a reconstruction and widening project on Colorado Highway 13.

The road surface improvements on Colo. 13 will begin at milepost 115 and continue to milepost 121. Elam Construction is the contractor.

“The project will upgrade the 70-year-old drainage structures (and) widen the roadway to include 12-foot drive lanes and eight-foot paved shoulders to allow vehicles a safer place to pull over in emergencies,” CDOT Region 3 spokesperson Tracey Trulove wrote in a news release. “In addition, the work will flatten the side slopes, add rumble strips for adverse weather conditions, and improve the alignment of the highway to meet the 65-mph design speed, which will allow for better visibility.”

The project is expected to cost $11 million which will include adding the shoulders, clearing, grubbing, earthwork, excavation, culvert removal and replacement, concrete work, paving, fence replacement, the addition of snow fence, striping, erosion control, and seeding, according to the news release.

The project will have a winter shutdown from November until April 2020, with an anticipated completion date of July 2020.

“Motorists can expect flagger operations with north and southbound one-lane alternating traffic, 30-minute delays, 10-foot width restriction, and a 35-mph speed limit reduction,” Truelove said. “The project will be in operation Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.”

To keep up to date on the latest details, contact 970-456-1481 or highwaywidening@gmail.com. For the latest travel conditions on all Colorado roads, visit cotrip.org.