CDOT shares New Year’s message: Don’t drive impaired

There are plenty of reasons to want to celebrate the New Year, but the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding revelers to have a safe and sober ride home.

Through Jan. 2, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement will be increasing their DUI enforcement in an effort to keep roads safe.

“A DUI is a sure way to ruin the new year’s celebration fun, but it may ruin more than just the party,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP, in a news release. “Driving impaired effects more than just the driver, it puts everyone on the road at risk.”

Last year, 114 agencies arrested 334 impaired drivers during the enforcement period. The enforcement period began on Dec. 27, according to the release.

CDOT shared the following tips to encourage drivers to stay safe on New Year’s Eve: