CDOT: Roadwork on US 40 to ramp up this week in Craig

Roadwork along U.S. 40 in Craig is expected to cause some delays and closures this week.

CDOT/Courtesy image

Drivers should expect some delays and closures this week in Craig as the Colorado Department of Transportation and Elam Construction are ready to perform concrete and signal work on U.S. Highway 40.

Operations are scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 6, and should last approximately three weeks. The paving work in Craig is expected to be complete by July 22.

For the job, crews will begin milling in Craig at First Street and Stock Drive, and continue west through town. Paving operations will begin on July 11.

During the week of July 11, motorists should anticipate more traffic impacts and delays. When crews have finished paving operations in Craig, they will then mill and pave to approximately Mile Point 80, at Sand Springs Gulch, on U.S. 40.

According to CDOT, the work will include a two-inch hot-mix asphalt overlay west of Craig and a two-inch mill and fill in Craig, as well as rumble strip installation and pavement marking.

In addition, crews will be replacing the signal on U.S. 40 at Green Street.

Work will include removal and replacement of the old signal poles and mast arms. New signals will be installed along with vehicle detection upgrades, three new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps, curb and gutter.

Motorists can expect alternating traffic, delays, side street closures and minor detours during the work.

Additionally, businesses will experience intermittent restricted access of approximately 30 minutes to one hour.

In terms of paving, motorists can expect alternating traffic, delays, side street closures and minor detours while residents on Tucker Street, Russel Street, Yampa Avenue, Breeze Street and School Street south of Fourth Street can anticipate full side street closure when paving operations are taking place. This will be a half to full day process. No vehicles will be allowed in or out of these areas during this time.

Businesses will experience a half to full day restricted access when paving operations are taking place.

The project will be in operation Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For questions, concerns or to be added to CDOT’s public outreach contact list, call 970-639-0680 or email resurfacingproject@gmail.com .