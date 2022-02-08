CDOT explains plans for Highway 40 roadwork

Highway 40 will have lane closures early in the day in order to complete a road project from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Starting at 4 a.m., workers will close two of the five lanes open on the highway to work on maintenance.

From Tuesday through Thursday, work will continue on Highway 40 between highway markers 90 and 91. If the project is not complete by the end of Thursday, work will resume next week for one or two days, according to an email from a CDOT spokesperson. The department has deployed employees to help direct traffic during commuter hours.

“There are 5-10 minute periods where crews must close business access in order to complete work; employees assist drivers in finding some way to access the business during this time,” the email reads. “Full access is restored after a maximum of 10 minutes. The 5-10 minute closures happen no more than twice a day for businesses.”