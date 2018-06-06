CDOT begins fog and chip seal project on Colo. 13 next week

The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies will begin a fog and chip seal project on Colorado Highway 13, from mile post 20 to 37, between Rifle and Meeker on Monday, June 11 and anticipates completion at the end of July.

The project will be in operation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The $1.25 million project will include full-width fog seal, chip seal on drive lanes, deep patching, rumble strip installation and pavement marking. The chip and fog seal maintenance will help preserve the life of the asphalt and repair the asphalt that already exists.

Motorists can expect north and southbound one-lane alternating traffic with 20-minute delays and a speed limit reduction to 35 miles per hour. For more information, call the project information line at 970-620-8482 or email co13chipseal@gmail.com.