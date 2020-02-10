CDOT announces Monday night closure of US 40

CDOT officials discuss conditions near Interstate 70 during a snowstorm Thursday, March 7, at Loveland Pass. CDOT crews have had to temporarily close some mountain roads to allow for avalanche mitigation work.

In a press release to media members late Monday morning, Colorado Department of Transportation Region 3 Communications Manager Elise Thatcher announced the agency is closing U.S. Highway 40 Monday night.

The full closure from mile marker 234 to mile marker 243 on the north side of Berthoud Pass, will take place at midnight and will run until 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning as the agency works on avalanche control.

Travelers are encouraged to find an alternative route should they be on the road during that time.

