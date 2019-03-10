CDOT announces avalanche mitigation closures along I-70 on Sunday

CDOT has announced "safety critical helicopter operations" on the I-70 corridor for Sunday, March 10 to perform avalanche mitigation work on slide paths along the highway.

From 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. I-70 will be closed at mile marker 186 for mitigation work at the Big Marvin slide path on Vail Pass. From 11 a.m. to noon, I-70 will be closed east of Copper Mountain at mile marker 196 for mitigation work at Ten Mile Canyon. Finally, from 1:30 to 2 p.m., there will be mitigation work on Silver Cloud and Bard Shoulder slide paths in Silver Plume near exit 226.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the work, these times are very rough estimates and avalanches may be triggered by mitigation work. It is not possible to estimate how long the closures will last if there is an incident, and travelers are warned about the possibility of many hours of delays.

CDOT also believes that a natural avalanche could likely occur along the corridor, and drivers should plan for unexpected closures as well.

For more information about road conditions, visit cotrip.org.