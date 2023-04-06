CBI: Man shot by police was wanted on $100 municipal warrant

Investigators work the scene of a fatal police shooting on Friday, March 31, in Craig.

Bonnie Stewart/Craig Press

A 52-year-old man who was shot by police after allegedly brandishing a firearm last week was wanted on a $100 municipal warrant, according to a spokesperson from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Responding to inquiries from the Craig Press, the CBI spokesperson reported Thursday, April 6, that Christopher L. Rothermund, 52, of Craig had a $100 municipal warrant out for his arrest when he was fatally wounded on Friday, March 31.

The warrant was issued through a city judicial process, though the CBI spokesperson did not know the underlying charge or have details about the municipal warrant. A message left with Craig Municipal Court on Thursday was not returned before presstime.

According to information previously provided by multiple law enforcement agencies, officers from the Craig Police Department and Moffat County Sheriff’s Office were trying to catch up with Rothermund, who had an active warrant for his arrest, outside the Cool Water Grille at 337 W. Victory Way just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Authorities reported that Rothermund tried to run away from the law enforcement officers, and they chased after him. During the foot chase, Rothermund allegedly displayed a firearm before authorities shot him a couple blocks away from the grill on Barclay Street, near the Moffat County Courthouse.

Rothermund was taken to Memorial Regional Health, where he was pronounced dead. A firearm was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

It was originally reported that a Craig police officer had shot Rothermund. However, the CBI spokesperson clarified that information on Thursday by saying that a CPD officer and a Moffat County sheriff’s deputy are both involved in the shooting investigation. The CBI spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy was performed on Rothermund’s body earlier this week to determine the exact cause and manner of death, though the Moffat County coroner said he does not expect those results to be available for at least a few weeks.

In accordance with state law, the 14th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation with assistance from the CBI.