Cause of death released for Hayden wrestling coach Chad Jones

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County coroner Rod Ryg said an autopsy and toxicology report showed that wrestling coach and longtime Hayden resident Chad Jones died of an infection of the throat called tracheitis.

“He had a terrible infection that went unchecked," Ryg said. "He went in and thought that he had strep throat and found out he had this tracheitis.”

Jones was found dead in his home on Sept. 17.

The 39-year-old graduated from Hayden High School in 1997 but remained in the community where he was well known for his efforts as a peewee football and wrestling coach.

He was named head coach of the high school wrestling team in 2012. A memorial service was held in Jones' memory on Sept. 20 at the high school.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at Mountain Valley Bank in Hayden to benefit Jones' children PiperJo and Saben Jones. Contributions can also be made through a GoFundMe page at GoFundMe.com/chad-jones-memorial-fund.

