Caucus voter affiliation deadline is Monday

DENVER — Monday, Jan. 8, is the deadline to affiliate for participation in the Republican or Democrat precinct caucuses. Voters must be affiliated to participate.

Caucuses are the first step in nominating candidates for the 2018 election. Both parties will caucus March 6. At the caucuses, delegates to the county, legislative, congressional districts and state assemblies will be chosen.

"This is really a crucial step in our democratic process," stated Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams in a news release. "At some assemblies, candidates don't get enough support from delegates to get on the ballot, and their quest for office is over. In counties with lopsided voter registration, such as heavily Democratic Denver County or heavily Republican El Paso County, a group of delegates chooses a single primary candidate who likely will be the winner in the general election."

The caucus route is one way for candidates to get on the Republican or Democrat ballots for the June 26 primary. In past years, more than 90 percent of candidates on the primary ballot were chosen through the caucus route. A small minority choose, instead, to petition their way onto the ballot by collecting a certain number of valid voter signatures from members of their own party.

Though unaffiliated voters may now participate in primary elections without declaring party affiliation, they cannot participate in caucuses unless they register with a party 60 days in advance.

To register to vote or change registration information online, visit govotecolorado.com or text "CO" to "2Vote". Coloradans also can register or change registration information by appearing in person at their county clerks’ offices.

Information about where to caucus will be available on Republican and Democratic party websites.