Casting call: Missoula Children’s Theatre returns to Craig, hosting auditions Jan. 8

— Roles in “Gulliver’s Travels” are open for local students in kindergarten through eighth-grade. Those cast must commit to attend daily rehearsals from 4 to 6 p.m. and occasional extra evening rehearsals. The show will feature performances Jan. 13. For more information, call 970-326-6561.

If you go

Small actors can make a big impact, and an upcoming theatrical production proves that in many ways.

Missoula Children’s Theatre will return to Craig and will host auditions for its production of "Gulliver's Travels" 2018 from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane.

Roles are open for actors in kindergarten through eighth-grade, and those auditioning are asked to stay for the full time.

The story follows the narrative of Jonathan Swift's classic fantasy with a futuristic twist as the title character explores new worlds.

Among the roles to be cast are Gulliver and his trusty computer JCN (Jason); the giant king, queen and princess of Brobdingnag; a giant wasp; the maniacal scientist of Lapunta and his robots; Houyhnhnm Horses, Yahoos and aliens of Lilliput and Blefuscu.

No advance preparation is necessary for the audition, and organizers will also select assistant directors to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

Recommended Stories For You

MCT's touring productions include costumes, scenery, props and makeup, and personnel will run rehearsals throughout the week, starting immediately after the auditions. Actors must attend rehearsals from 4 to 6 p.m. each day, with certain cast members also practicing from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Cast members will also provide clinics in local elementary schools.

The final show will take place Jan. 13 in the MCHS auditorium.

Amy Peck is the local contact for the organization, now in its sixth year coming to Craig. MCT travels around the country to provide fine arts opportunities for children in elementary and middle school, particularly in areas where such programs are limited.

MCT's stage shows provide many benefits for young actors, Peck said.

"They help children to embrace confidence in memorization, singing and acting, all in six days," she said. "The production is phenomenal! You will not be disappointed!"

MCT's local supporters include Moffat County School District, Memorial Regional Health, Memorial Regional Health Foundation, Yampa Valley Chapter of Parrotheads, Friends of Moffat County Education, Craig Kiwanis Club and Elk Run Inn.

For more information, call Amy Peck at 970-326-6561.