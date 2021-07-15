Cast Blast & Twang set for Saturday

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s annual Cast Blast & Twang event will take place at the Wyman Living History Museum in Craig Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kids and families interested in archery, fly casting and shooting are welcome to come learn about the sports. No previous experience or equipment is necessary.

The free event includes a barbecue. Firearms should not be brought and will be provided.

Families are encouraged to bring their own chairs.