Cast Blast & Twang set for Saturday
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s annual Cast Blast & Twang event will take place at the Wyman Living History Museum in Craig Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kids and families interested in archery, fly casting and shooting are welcome to come learn about the sports. No previous experience or equipment is necessary.
The free event includes a barbecue. Firearms should not be brought and will be provided.
Families are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
