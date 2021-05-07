Cases continued for two Craig men facing felony drug distribution charges

Two Craig men facing multiple felony drug distribution charges had their cases continued on Friday into early June Friday in Moffat County court in front of Judge Brittany Schneider.

Jeffery Noland, 33, and Justin McCurdy, 35, were arrested in the early morning hours of April 14 in a law enforcement raid at a residence on the 1000 block of School Street.

Noland was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 drug felony that carries a maximum sentence of 32 years in jail, three years mandatory parole, and a fine of up to $1 million, and also faces a Class 2 felony possession of Scheduled I/II controlled substance with intent to distribute between 7-112 grams, which carries a maximum of 8 years in jail, two years mandatory parole, and up to $750,000 in fines.

The 33-year-old also faces a Class 3 drug felony charge, carrying a maximum 4 years in prison, one year of mandatory parole, and up to $500,000 in fines. Noland also faces four counts of violation of bail bond, all Class 6 felonies, carrying a maximum of 18 months in jail, and two counts of violation of a protection order, carrying a maximum sentence of 18 months in the county jail.

After previously requesting a continuance during his arraignment hearing on April 22 to hire private counsel, Noland appeared in court Friday and requested a second continuance after failing to hire an attorney.

Judge Schneider granted his request for a continuance, setting up a court hearing for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28.

McCurdy, who appeared via telephone in front of Judge Schneider Friday afternoon, was able to secure the services of attorney Leslie Goldstein out of Steamboat Springs.

McCurdy is facing a maximum of 4 years in jail on one count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance, carrying a year of mandatory parole and up to $5,000 in fines from charges stemming from the April 14 raid by the All Crimes Enforcement Team, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, and the Craig Police Department.

However, McCurdy was taken into custody on an arrest warrant Wednesday, May 5 and is facing additional drug distribution, possesses and bail bond violations charges in the new case.

Charges and penalties were not read during McCurdy’s hearing Friday. The Craig resident will next appear in county court in front of Judge Schneider at 11:30 on Friday, June 4.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

