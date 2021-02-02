Case continued for driver in December 2020 fatal crash

Prosecutors were granted a continuation Jan. 28 in the case of 20-year-old Dillon Burch, who was the driver in the Dec. 13 rollover crash that killed a 15-year-old Moffat County girl.

According to notes from the Jan. 28 court hearing, prosecutors stated that they needed additional time to receive results back on a handful of tests. The mandatory protection order against Burch, stating that he is forbidden from interacting with the alleged victim of a crime and protects any witnesses to the crime from harassment, was not changed.

Courts issue mandatory protection orders whenever someone has been accused of committing a crime in Colorado.

Dillon Burch



Burch, 20, faces multiple felony charges from the rollover that occurred at 2:32 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13 on Moffat County Road 31 roughly 2 miles north of Craig.

Burch was driving a 2004 gray Dodge Ram northbound on Moffat County Road 31 when he lost control of the truck and rolled off the left side of the roadway. Colorado State Patrol said in its report that speed and alcohol are suspected as being contributing factors in the crash.

Burch currently faces felony vehicular assault — weapon charges, as well as a misdemeanor child abuse charge, on top of three traffic violations, including DUI, reckless driving and driving without a seat belt.

Burch is scheduled to be back in front of Moffat County Court Judge Brittany Schneider at 10 a.m March 10.

