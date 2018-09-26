Cars keep police busy: On the Record — Tuesday, Sept. 25

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Sept. 25

1:51 a.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a caller who reported seeing a suspicious vehicle at a construction site. Officers determined it was an employee's vehicle.

12:38 p.m. On the 50 block of Ranney Street, officers found an iPad on the sidewalk and were able to return it to its owner.

3:53 p.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, a caller reported seeing a shoplifter. The alleged shoplifter left before officers arrived. Police are trying to identify the suspect.

3:54 p.m. On the 300 block of Colorado Highway 13, officers arrested a 30-year-old Craig man for third-degree domestic violence.

4:22 p.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, a business reported a theft. Officers took a report and are investigating.

5:05 p.m. At the intersection of First Street and Victory Way, a caller reported seeing the occupant of a Subaru throwing things out the window and brake-checking other vehicles. Officers could not locate the Subaru.

5:25 p.m. On the 300 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash. A tan Oldsmobile reportedly struck a bicyclist, then drove away. The bicyclist was uninjured, and the matter is under investigation.

7:52 p.m. On the 1000 block of Victory Way, a caller reported his car's windshield had been broken. Officers investigated and could not identify a suspect.

8:20 p.m. At the intersection of Victory Way and Riverview Avenue, officers responded to a report of a car hitting a deer. The car sustained minor damage, and none of the vehicle’s occupants were injured. The deer ran away.

9:16 p.m. On the 900 block of First Street, a caller reported seeing a suspicious car parked in the area. The car was gone when officers arrived.