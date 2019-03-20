Carolyn Walsh: Grateful for senior snow removal

Carolyn Walsh: Grateful for senior snow removalMarch 20, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 20, 2019I wish to thank the Moffat County Commissioners for the senior citizen snow removal program once again!And a grateful thank you to the Moffat County Road and Bridge Department and the operators!Carolyn WalshCraig Share Tweet Trending In: NewsTeen stabber sentenced to 20 yearsWestern Slope native son, firefighter Eric Hill dies in CDOT accidentWestern Slope teen may have sexually assaulted as many as 10 girlsYampa Valley law enforcement cracking down on counterfeit money