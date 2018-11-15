Obituary: Carl Michael Marsell

Feb. 4, 1938 — Nov. 6, 2018

Carl Michael Marsell passed away of CHF on Nov. 6, 2018.

He was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Cortez to Gertrude Gregory Marsell and Lawrence Marsell.

He is survived by Marilyn his wife of 31 years, two children from a previous marriage, daughter Connie Marsell Urie and her companion Bob Gann, son Paul (Tonya) Marsell, granddaughter Courtney Marsell all of Oregon, brother Richard (Barbara) Marsell of California.

His Father moved the family to California, where they engaged in farming. Carl attended school and graduated in 1956 from David Starr Jordon High School in Long Beach. Carl enlisted in August 1956 for a four-year term in the Navy. He met Elaine Griffen, and they married in June 1959.

Carl lived and worked in California as a warehouseman, later moving to Oregon, and after divorcing in 1976, he returned to Colorado. In 1977, Carl was employed by Empire Energy as a warehouse manager. Carl was an avid golfer and enjoyed winter league bowling. He took pleasure in watching televised football, baseball, and golf tournaments. Carl was a life member of the BPOE Craig Lodge #1577.

No services are planned.